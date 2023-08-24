Kolkata: The body of a nursing student was found hanging from the toilet of a nursing hostel of the state-owned SSKM Hospital. Soon after the body was recovered, it was rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of death will be known after the initial autopsy report is available. The student has been identified as Sutapa Karmakar from Raiganj. She was a second-year student in the nursing department. Her classmates claimed that this may not be a suicide given the condition in which Sutapa's body was first recovered. She did not appear to have committed suicide. However, the investigators have not yet recovered any suicide note from the spot.

Cops of Bhowanipore Police Station interrogated several batchmates of Sutapa. Investigators are also looking into whether her death is any ragging-related incident much like the Jadavpur University incident earlier this month. Sutapa's family members have already been informed in Raiganj. The cops have confiscated Sutapa's phone. Investigators are going through the CCTV footage of SSKM Hospital and hostel to find out the motive behind the incident. Deputy Commissioner (South) Priyabrata Roy visited the hostel after receiving the news of the mysterious death. He was accompanied by the huge police force of Bhowanipore Police Station. A case of unusual death has already been registered at Bhowanipore Police Station.