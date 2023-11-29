Kolkata: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is focused on sending a human to space and bringing him back safely to Earth, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said on Wednesday while addressing a discussion on 'Science and Faith' at Kolkata Raj Bhavan.

"There are many important goals in the future. The primary one is Gaganyaan. Our goal is to send a man to the moon and bring him back to earth safely," Somanath stated while interacting with the scribes at Raj Bhavan. The ISRO Chairman also spoke about the success of Chandrayaan 3 while participating in the 13th session of the Global Energy Parliament (GEP), which began at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Wednesday.

For ISRO's special achievements in the field of science and technology, West Bengal governor CV Ananda Bose presented Somanath with the Governor's Excellence Award. "It will give strength to work together," Somanath said while appreciating his colleagues.

"Chandrayaan 3 highlights the hard work behind its success. A satellite called G20 will be launched shortly," the ISRO chairman said, throwing light on several important developments. In this regard, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "G20 satellites will not only serve the interests of the G20 countries but the entire world. That's how preparations are underway. Science and technology, peace and global affairs, environment, culture, and human resource development will be taken care of.”