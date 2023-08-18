Siliguri (West Bengal): A three-centimeter-long iron wire got stuck in a woman's throat while she was eating meat with puffed rice. At first, she did not realise, but later the doctors found out that an iron wire was stuck in his esophagus. The doctors of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital removed the wire by performing a rare surgery.

According to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital sources, the woman's name is Aklami Khatun, who is a resident of Lakshmipur village of Chopra in the Uttar Dinajpur district.

On August 14, Aklami Khatun was eating puffed rice with meat, but she didn't notice a three-centimeter-long iron wire inside the wrap that entered her throat. Then she started feeling sick. Initially, everyone thought that the meat bone was stuck in her throat. They applied a few home tricks first, but that didn't work.

The matter got worse at night and then she was taken to Islampur District Hospital. The doctors there sent her to Bihar's Kishanganj. The doctors there also failed to remove the iron wire thanks to a lack of infrastructure. She was then referred to North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.

She was admitted to the ENT department on 16 August. On Thursday morning, Chief Medical Officer Radheshyam Mahat and his team successfully removed the wire that penetrated the esophagus in an hour-long surgery.

"For now, the woman is keeping well. If a certain time is lost in such cases, it could lead to loss of life. But for now, she will be under the observation of doctors. If everything goes well, she will be released on Friday," the doctors said.

