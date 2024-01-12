Bolpur : When asked about his comment on the current situation in India, Nobel prize winning economist Amartya Sen said that West Bengal needs to stand for 'secularism'. His comment assumed significance in the wake of the huge wave of devotional fervour being built up about the inauguration of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Amartya Sen's comment that "Bangla needs a politics free of religious sectarianism" has generated a debate among different sections both inside and outside the State. The celebrated economist was replying to an email sent by Sudipta Bhattacharya, a professor of economics at Visva-Bharati and president of Visva-Bharati's Faculty Association, seeking his response on several matters related to the current situation.

The Indian economist, in his reply, said, "The major issue in Bengal today is to stand up for secularism, which needs strong defense, that sometimes it does not get, despite the long secular tradition of this region. Bengal needs a politics that is independent of religious sectarianism. It would be a mistake to let the force of religion-neutral politics be lost, and, most importantly, we must not lose the united identity of Bengal."

Professor Amartya Sen, further writes, "I was thinking of my grandfather, Kshiti Mohan Sen, explaining that the importance of Hindu-Muslim unity is not primarily about tolerating each other, but rather about Hindus and Muslims working together, as they have historically done, to build rich literature, major architecture, exceptional artistry, and so many other products of joint work."

Notably, on January 22, the Ram temple will be inaugurated in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Modi. Speculations around this are already rampant across the country. Against this backdrop, the remarks of Amartya Sen have caused ripples in the political circles.