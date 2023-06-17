Dinhata (West Bengal): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) of attacking Union Minister of State for Home Nisith Pramanik's car at Sahebgunj in Dinhata in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district on Saturday. Pramanik alleged that TMC workers led by state minister Udayan Guha attacked BJP workers while police remained mute spectators.

Earlier, a clash broke out between workers of the TMC and BJP at the Sahebganj Block Development Office (BDO) during scrutiny of nomination papers for the upcoming panchayat polls scheduled on July 8. BJP workers complained they were beaten up by the TMC workers and even women BJP workers were heckled. When Pramanik went to the spot after hearing about the trouble, bombs were allegedly hurled in the area. Police detained Pramanik within 100 meters of the BDO office.

The incident sparked off tension and a huge police force was later deployed here. Pramanik alleged that BJP workers were selectively beaten up by the police. "TMC workers led by minister Guha attacked me and even arrows were shot at me. Police played a silent role and instead beat up our workers."

State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar heard about the attack when he was at the Raj Bhawan. He spoke to Pramanik and Cooch Behar district BJP president over phone. "It is a terrible situation. The police lathi-charged BJP workers and supporters while TMC workers were hurling bombs at the Union Minister. TMC goons along with Guha with the support of chief minister Mamata Banerjee are creating such violence. We will inform the Governor over the phone," Majumdar said. "There is no place for violence in democracy. Those who filed nomination are being forced to withdraw their papers,” he added.

Earlier, in February, Pramanik's convoy was attacked by allegedly TMC-backed goons in Dinhata. The goons had attacked the minister's car when he was going to meet party workers in the area. Pramanik escaped getting hurt but the window panes of his car were badly damaged, along with some other vehicles. The attackers had also hurled black flags at Pramanik.