New Jalpaiguri gets 'Eat Right Station' certificate
Published: 42 minutes ago
Siliguri: The New Jalpaiguri Railway Station under Katihar Division of North East Frontier Railway has been awarded 'Eat Right Station' certificate by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI). The certificate was handed over on December 29, 2023 for providing nutritious and high quality food to passengers.
The certificate will be valid till December 28, 2025. New Jalpaiguri Railway Station is the eighth station to bag the certificate under the North East Frontier Railway after Guwahati, Harishchandrapur, Lamding, Rangia, Moriani, Samsi and New Bangaigaon Railway Stations.
According to North Eastern Frontier Railway authority sources, the station has qualified all the guidelines set up by the FSSAI. Sabyasachi Dey, Chief Public Relations Officer, North East Frontier Railway said, "For us, this is great news and we are all excited about it. After bagging this certificate our responsibility has increased manifold."
Katihar Division ADRM Sanjay Chilawarwar said, "New Jalpaiguri is the first railway station in Katihar Division to get this title. We are extremely proud to achieve it."
New Jalpaiguri Railway Station is one of the most important railway stations in Northeast India. On an average nearly 6,000 passengers travel through this station every day. The central government and the Railways Ministry have taken many initiatives to upgrade it to international standard. The Ministry has allocated at least Rs 100 crore to construct an airport-like terminal building and develop the station with state-of-the-art technology, officials said.