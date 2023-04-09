NEW BORN ISSUED DEATH CERTIFICATE BY GOVT HOSPITAL IN BENGAL WHEN HE WAS ALIVE

Ghatal (West Bengal): In a shocking case of medical negligence a newborn was declared dead by doctors of a government hospital in West Bengal, but was found to be alive by his family members a moment his family members were about to perform his last rites. Officials said that the incident took place in the State-run Ghatal Super Speciality Hospital in the West Medinipur district on Saturday.

It all started in the early hours of Saturday when Monalisa Khatun was admitted to the hospital with labor pain. She gave birth to a male child at around 2 pm. The doctors claimed that it was a premature delivery and informed her family members at around 5 pm that the child has died.

The family members of the deceased alleged that not only did the doctors at the hospital declare the child dead but issued a death certificate and packed the child's body before handing them over to his parents.

But when the child's grieving family members were about to perform his last rites, they found that the child was breathing and was still alive. They rushed the child back to the hospital where doctors restarted his treatment in the ICU ward. However, the child did not survive and passed away on Sunday morning.

Also Read: Record child deaths in the last two months in West Bengal, majorly in Kolkata

The incident sparked outrage among the villagers with the deceased child's father asking how can the doctors issue a death certificate to a newborn who was still alive at that time. He further alleged that the condition of the child deteriorated further since he was kept packed for several hours.

The family members of the deceased demanded exemplary punishment for the errant doctors and said they will draw the attention of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to the issue.

Following the incident, the District Magistrate along with Health Department officials met the hospital Superintendent. After the meeting, the hospital Superintendent said that a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the case and action will be taken as per law against anyone found to be negligent in relation to the case.