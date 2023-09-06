Kolkata: Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's grandnephew Chandra Kumar Bose quit the primary membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) citing differences on Wednesday. The resignation came ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024. Chandra Kumar Bose was serving as the vice-president of the saffron party in West Bengal since 2016 till he was dropped in 2020.

In his resignation letter, Bose wrote that he didn't receive any support from the BJP — neither at the Centre nor at the state level to propagate Bose brothers' — Netaji and Sarat Chandra Bose — ideology.

"My own ardent promotional efforts to achieve these laudable objectives have not received any support from the BJP, either at the Centre or at the state level in West Bengal. I had put forward a detailed proposal suggesting a Bengal strategy to reach out to the people of the state. My proposals were ignored. Given these unfortunate circumstances, it has become impossible for me to continue in all conscience as a member of the BJP," Chandra Bose wrote in the resignation letter.

"I have chosen to take this critical step on a significant date for the Bose family which is the 134th birth anniversary of my grandfather Sarat Chandra Bose, the elder brother, mentor and comrade-in-arms of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The Bose Brothers, Sarat and Subhas Bose, as they are popularly called, stood for an inclusive and secular ideology for independent India," read Bose's letter.

However, Chandra Kumar Bose praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and development programme. "My discussions then centred on the inclusive ideology of the Bose Brothers. My understanding, both then and later, has been that I would propagate this ideology across the nation on a BJP platform. It was also decided to form an Azad Hind Morcha within the framework of the BJP with the primary objective to propagate Netaji's ideology of uniting all communities as Bharatiyas, irrespective of religion, caste and creed," Chandra Bose wrote.

