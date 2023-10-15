MYSTERIOUS DEATH OF INDIAN RESEARCH SCIENTIST IN SWEDEN SPARKS SHOCK AND GRIEF

Durgapur (West Bengal): In a shocking turn of events, a 32-year-old research scientist Roshni Das died mysteriously in Sweden. With Roshni's mother being alone at home in Durgapur, she is running pillar to post to bring the dead body of her lone child back home.

Hailing from DPL Township in Durgapur, West Bengal, Roshni was a promising scientist whose life took a tragic turn that no one saw coming. She completed her school years in Durgapur and went on to pursue a degree in Biotechnology at Kalinga University in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, after earning a Zoology Honors degree from Bardhaman Raj College. Her pursuit of knowledge led her to Umeå University in Sweden, where she was in the final stages of her postdoctoral research in the field of Neurology.

According to Roshini’s mother Mamata Das, she had the last conversation she had with her daughter on September 29th and after that there was no connection with Roshni after that. It was only on October 12th that the Swedish Embassy reached out to the Indian Embassy with distressing news that Roshni's lifeless body had been discovered in her apartment in Sweden, and more perplexing, a Swedish citizen had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. This revelation left the entire family bewildered and heartbroken.

"In 2018, my daughter travelled to Sweden for research. Unfortunately, she could not complete her work on time and decided to continue it there during her free time. Just a few days ago, she needed some funds, and I sent her the money on October 6th last month. Normally, she acknowledges the receipt of funds, but this time, there was no response. Subsequently, all her phone lines have been inactive. Then we received the devastating news of her passing. We implore the Swedish government to bring those responsible for her untimely demise to justice and to facilitate the return of my daughter's remains to us."

Supratik Das, cousin of the late Roshni Das, lamented, "I had lost contact with Jethuma for the past few days. It was distressing to learn that she had been brutally murdered in her place of residence. We've also heard that one of the accused has been apprehended, but the motive behind this tragic incident remains unknown. MP Surinder Singh Aluwalia of the Burdwan-Durgapur Lok Sabha Constituency is in contact with the External Affairs Minister to assist in repatriating my dear sister's body."

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Burdwan Durgapur Member of Parliament, Surinder Singh Aluwalia, stepped in to facilitate the return of Roshni's body to her family in India. The grieving family is now not only seeking justice for their beloved Roshni but also yearning for her swift return to her homeland.