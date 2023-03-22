Kolkata: Trinamool Congress(TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that some people are threatening her friends with CBI and ED raids to ask her to keep quiet. Taking to Twitter, Moitra said that certain elements are threatening her friends that if they don't ask her to keep quiet, their business institutions will be raided by the CBI and the ED.

Referring to a person called Mahesh Reddy Mahua asked him to stop resorting to "cheap mafia tactics" and warned him that if he does not mend his ways, then she will ask the ED and CBI to conduct raids against him.

As for the person who is behind the issuance of threats to his friends, the TMC MP referred to a certain Mr A and stated that his minions were threatening her friends. However, she did not reveal the full name of Mr A. She also tagged the Director of CBI in her tweet.

"So my friends are getting calls from Mr A’s minions to ask me to pipe down or else their businesses will be raided by ED & CBI. Am asking a certain Mr.Mahesh Reddy to stop these cheap mafia tricks. Else I will ask @dir_ed and CBI to raid him. #TruthNeverFears," tweeted Moitra.

Asked by one Twitter user why she was not revealing the full name of Mr A, Moitra responded "On auspicious day like Gudi Padwa did not want to take it :-)". Moitra, known for her scathing criticism of the BJP government at the Centre, both inside and outside the Parliament has been one of the most vocal critics of the Union Government over the Adani-Hindenburg issue. During the first and second leg of the Budget session, she once again lashed out at the Centre over the Adani issue.