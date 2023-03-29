Asansol (West Bengal): A young engineer’s brutal death has shocked the city of Asansol in West Bengal. Koel Hansda, a 22-year-old tribal engineering student at Asansol Engineering College, was found dead on Tuesday night in the Newtown area under Hirapur police station limits. Her body was discovered with multiple injuries.

Koel had reportedly gone to the market on Monday evening but never returned home. Her family reported her missing to the police, and a search was launched. Unfortunately, her body was found a day later, leaving her loved ones devastated.

The police have not yet made any arrests, and the motive behind the killing remains unclear. An investigation has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding Koel's death.

Talking to ETV Bharat, Koel's father Lakshminarayan Hansda, who works as a teacher at Mithani High School said, "On Monday evening, I was sleeping in my home and my wife had gone to the washroom when my daughter went out without telling us. Initially, we thought she had gone to the market and will return soon, but when she did not return till late at night we got worried. We tried calling her but her phone was switched off. We started looking for her."

Lakshminarayan also said "On Tuesday morning I informed the Hirapur police about my missing daughter. The police began an investigation after filing a missing complaint. The police found her dead body on Tuesday night. The police had taken the body to the Asansol district hospital where I was called to identify the body. I don't know how this happened. We had no enmity with anyone." Lakshminarayan suspects that some estranged lover must have done this because the family was planning to get Koel married.

Police sources said that the body of the deceased will be taken for post-mortem examination on Wednesday and the exact cause of death will be ascertained only after the report comes. Hirapur police have started an investigation into this matter to nab the accused.