Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly and Muttiah Muralitharan ignited fire on the dais for the promotion of Murali's biopic '800'. Both top former cricketers showered praise on each other ahead of the ICC World Cup due to start on October 5.

While Ganguly called Muralitharan the world's best spinner, pat came the reply from the Sri Lankan legend. Murali had no qualms in admitting the fact that Sourav Ganguly is the greatest captain of all time. "Sourav Ganguly is the best captain I have seen. He has brought many juniors into the team. His contribution to the Indian team is undeniable," Murali said while talking about Ganguly from the dais of a city five-star on Thursday afternoon.

Ganguly also didn't shy away from lavishing praise on the highest wicket-taker in Tests. "Murali, I know you have a lot of business and prestige. But I request you, please don't give up the habit of sports," Ganguly quipped. However, speaking about the upcoming Cricket World Cup, which starts October 5, Murali named his three preferred teams to lift the coveted Trophy this time. These include India, Australia, and England.

"The World Cup is taking place in India which is definitely a plus for the Indian team. India is a very important team in the World Cup. I am hopeful to see teams like India, England, Australia in the semi-finals. Sri Lanka can be there too. Of course, fitness is very important for every team. Looking forward to it," Muralitharan said about his World Cup predictions.