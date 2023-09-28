Muttiah Muralitharan calls Sourav Ganguly 'best captain', says India among favourites to win Cricket World Cup 2023
Published: 28 minutes ago
Kolkata: Sourav Ganguly and Muttiah Muralitharan ignited fire on the dais for the promotion of Murali's biopic '800'. Both top former cricketers showered praise on each other ahead of the ICC World Cup due to start on October 5.
While Ganguly called Muralitharan the world's best spinner, pat came the reply from the Sri Lankan legend. Murali had no qualms in admitting the fact that Sourav Ganguly is the greatest captain of all time. "Sourav Ganguly is the best captain I have seen. He has brought many juniors into the team. His contribution to the Indian team is undeniable," Murali said while talking about Ganguly from the dais of a city five-star on Thursday afternoon.
Ganguly also didn't shy away from lavishing praise on the highest wicket-taker in Tests. "Murali, I know you have a lot of business and prestige. But I request you, please don't give up the habit of sports," Ganguly quipped. However, speaking about the upcoming Cricket World Cup, which starts October 5, Murali named his three preferred teams to lift the coveted Trophy this time. These include India, Australia, and England.
"The World Cup is taking place in India which is definitely a plus for the Indian team. India is a very important team in the World Cup. I am hopeful to see teams like India, England, Australia in the semi-finals. Sri Lanka can be there too. Of course, fitness is very important for every team. Looking forward to it," Muralitharan said about his World Cup predictions.
Talking about his biopic '800', Muralitharan said, "At first I didn't agree with it. Later I agreed when I heard that it will not just have my cricketing records, but various aspects of my life will also come up in the film. However, I had one condition with the director in this film there should be no extra spice. I have to be shown as I am. Director MS Sripathi agreed on that condition and we proceeded. I am happy with the film. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. I am very happy to see the craze for this film in Kolkata as well," Muralitharan signed off.