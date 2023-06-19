MOTHER DAUGHTER FOUND DEAD UNDER MYSTERIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES IN KOLKATA

Kolkata: Kokata Police recovered the bodies of a woman and her daughter from their residence in Kestopur in Kolkata on Monday.

The deceased, identified as Gopa Roy and her daughter Sudeshna Roy, lived in Aikatan Apartment in Kestopur's Prafulla Kanan. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Prima facie it appeared to be a suicide, police said.

According to police, Gopa was fighting a divorce case with her husband for the last 14 years and lived in a rented apartment with her elder brother Gautam Dey. Gautam, who was out of station had called his sister several times yesterday but could not contact her. He returned to Kolkata this morning. When he broke the lock of the main gate and entered, he found the mother and daughter lying in an unconscious state on the floor.

He informed the Baguiati police station immediately. Upon reaching the spot, cops recovered the bodies and sent those for post-mortem. An investigation has been initiated as to how the two died inside their house, police said.

Police sources said it is suspected that the two may have died due to poisoning. They had either consumed the poison themselves or were fed by someone else, police said. The actual cause of death will be known after seeing the post-mortem report, police said adding that all aspects of the case were being probed.

The police are examining the CCTV footage of the flat to ascertain whether anyone entered or exited the flat since yesterday. The register in which the security guard records the names of visitors is being carefully checked and details are being sought about those who visited the flat in the last four to five days, police said.