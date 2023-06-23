Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who attended the Opposition unity meeting in Patna, in her trademark style launched a diatribe against the BJP and presented herself as a fulcrum of Opposition unity at the same time.

In the list of members in the lower house of the Parliament, TMC's strength stands fourth, after BJP, Congress, and DMK. But her importance in the opposition meeting held in Patna was paramount. The high-octane meeting began on a conflicted note, with regional parties like Trinamool Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) already issuing veiled threats to Congress in search of absolute supremacy. Mamata Banerjee's one-to-one proposal may seem a walkable path for most of the opposition leaders currently trying to gel with each other in the pack.

The West Bengal Chief Minister was accompanied by Abhishek Banerjee also seems to be a master ploy by Didi. This will help the 68-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo for a smooth transition of powers within the party and at the national level as well. That Abhishek will be part of several opposition meetings in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections in the absence of his aunt goes without saying. Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim and Derek O'Brien also attended the meeting.

Noteworthy, it was way back in 1989 when the VP Singh-led opponent made Rajiv Gandhi-led Congress bite the dust, Lalu Prasad Yadav was one integral part of that opposition, which also had doyens like Jyoti Basu and Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This time around, 75-year-old Lalu was conspicuous by his presence in a political fray after a long gap.

By the way, most of the opposition leaders may concur and get along on the point that the BJP has been using investigating agencies against the opposition parties across the length and breadth of the country.

As many as 17 parties took part in the all-important meeting and for the first time Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen attending the meeting with Mamata Banerjee. It's still not known whether both leaders are on the same page as far as 2024 is concerned.

For Mamata, this meeting is crucial considering the fact that most of her party leaders, including her nephew Abhishek, have been accused in several corruption cases and are being interrogated by central agencies like CBI and ED.

The meeting convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at his residence seemed fruitful, with all leaders coming on one platform to fire salvo and the BJP. "We are united," Mamata said after the meeting and summed up the mood of the opposition camp.

Raising the Manipur topic Mamata took the fight straight to the saffron brigade. Then naming each and everyone present in the meeting showed her penchant to toe the line the united opposition formulates in the coming days.

Perhaps for the first time, an opposition leader was heard saying 'Bharat Mata', which was tactically patented by the saffron brigade for a decade or so. "We also love Bharat Mata," Mamata said while hijacking the patented phrase that led to BJP's roaring success at least in the ballot box for years now.

Despite the presence of top-notch leaders like Sharad Pawar, Mallikarjun Kharge, Mehbooba Mufti and others, Mamata held the centre stage both in look and feel. Interestingly, both Mamata and Nitish who were seen hobnobbing and flirting with the BJP in the past made it possible to bring Bengal foes Trinamool Congress and CPM (the presence of Sitaram Yechury in the meeting) and Kashmir arch-rivals Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah. All said and done, their only hiccup is that the cliche 'too many cooks spoil the broth' should not come true for them at any cost.