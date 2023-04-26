Malda: A housewife was killed by some unknown persons while she was returning to her in-law's house along with her husband and son on a bike in Shumluldab in Old Malda on Tuesday.

Giving a first-hand account of the incident, Masu Sheikh, the husband of deceased Ainur Bibi, 28, said his wife was returning from her father's house where she had celebrated Eid days ago. Just by the time, the couple and their seven-year-old son, who were on a bike ride, reached Shmuldab, some unknown persons arrived and fired at her. Sheikh further said he was taken aback by the alacrity of the murders whose numbers were not known as they fled fast just after committing the crime. Locals arrived soon but couldn't trace the miscreants. The lady, who bled profusely, was rushed to Malda Medical Hospital where she was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

A visibly shaken Sheikh further said he was at a loss to understand the suddenness of the incident as he couldn't identify the killers, who were also riding a bike. He said the incident happened on the national highway where several other vehicles including police cars were plying.

The couple has a nine-year-old daughter whom they kept at Masu's in-law's house.

The incident has sent a shockwave in the area. Local MLA Gopal Chandra Saha, MP Khagen Murmu and BJP's North Malda district president Ujjwal Datta and others met family members of the deceased woman.