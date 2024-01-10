MHA SEEKS REPORT FROM WEST BENGAL GOVT OVER ATTACK ON ED TEAMS

New Delhi: Days after the West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose criticised the Mamata Banerjee-led government in the state over its alleged failure to arrest Shahjahan Sheikh, the prime accused in an attack on ED officials, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought a detailed report from the West Bengal government over attacks on the Enforcement Directorate (ED) team in the state on January 5.

Following the attack, the sequence of events put the state government under the scanner of the Centre. The latest development came soon after the central agency's chief Rahul Navin arrived in Kolkata on Tuesday to seek updates on the probe.

Naveen held a meeting during the meeting at the CGO complex with ED's special director Subhash Aggarwal, additional director Vinod Sharma, other officials and sought the latest details on the day.

Earlier, 200 locals, all believed to be the TMC leader's supporters, encircled the ED officials as well as the armed paramilitary forces accompanying the team when they tried to raid Shahjahan's residence in connection with the ration scam probe.

The loyalists circled the officials and demonstrated before assaulting them and forcing them to leave the area. They attacked the officers when they tried to break the lock of the gate, which the TMC leader did not open despite multiple calls made by the ED officials.

One of the officials sustained a head injury and had to be taken to the hospital. The ED officers conducted raids at 15 places in the state during the day, including Shahjahan Sheikh's residence.

Shahjahan Sheikh is believed to be a close aide of Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested in connection with the multi-crore ration distribution scam. In respect of three premises of Sahajahan Sheikh Convenor of TMC Sandeshkhali, North 24 Parganas, the ED has said that as soon as the search team arrived at two premises, in respect of one premises i.e residence of Sahajahan Sheikh, the door was locked from inside and he refused to open the door.

"As officers with the assistance of CRPF Personnel were trying to get the door opened even by trying to contact the concerned person. His mobile location at that time indicated that he was inside this house," ED said.

"Thereafter, the ED team was taken by surprise that within half an hour, the crowd of around 800-1000 persons marching towards them with weapons in their hands such as lathis, stones, bricks etc. and gheraoed the ED officials and CRPF personnel," the ED has said in a statement.