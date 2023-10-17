Kolkata: West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who has travelled 73 times outside the state, has been 'alerted' by the Union Home Ministry which is headed by Amit Shah in a move to desist him from exceeding the travel limit stipulated for a year.

This is the first time that any Governor in West Bengal has been asked to take note of his travel limit by the Ministry of Home. Sources said Bose has completed 73 inter-state trips this year.

The Ministry of Home in an official intimation told the Raj Bhavan officials to take cognisance of his travel. Two days before Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Kolkata on Monday, a phone call suddenly came to Raj Bhavan in this regard.

Now, Bose must get Delhi's permission before leaving Kolkata or going outside West Bengal for other states this year. The Governor cannot go to Kerala or any other state if he wants. Meanwhile, sources said that Governor CV Anand Bose regularly performs puja at a temple in Kerala on the 12th of every month.

He was not in Calcutta even on October 12 as he went to Kerala. Now it remains to be seen if the Governor goes to Kerala on the 12th of the remaining two months of the year.