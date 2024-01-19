Bankura (West Bengal): A mentally challenged young woman who was repeatedly raped for several months, was duped to abortion after the accused killed the foetus in the guise of DNA tests. The incident took place in the Sonamukhi police station area of Bankura. Death threats were also issued to suppress the crime. Police have already arrested the accused youth and a local court has sent him to 14 days of police custody.

Cops are thoroughly investigating the matter. The incident took place more than 3 months ago. However, threat from the accused forced the family to stay mum before patience broke and they decided to fight for justice.

The victim's family filed a complaint at Sonamukhi police station on Thursday. The police started investigation based on the complaint and the accused was arrested promptly, Bankura SP Vaibhav Tiwary told ETV Bharat.

According to the unfortunate girl's brother, his sister fell prey to the brutality of the accused three-four months ago when she had gone out to cut grass. Since then, the accused has been issuing life threats to the victim.