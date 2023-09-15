Madrid/Kolkata: The Kolkata and the Madrid book fair have signed a momentous Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Thursday, symbolizing an exciting cultural exchange that will provide a platform for people to meet, discuss and explore books.

Both Kolkata and Madrid hold a unique place in the world of literature, and they reached this agreement to celebrate their rich literary traditions. Mirroring Calcutta's renowned book fair, the Madrid Book Fair, famous for its own distinctive qualities, will also host India as the theme country in 2025.

The MoU signed will allocate a dedicated space for Bengali writers and publishers at the Madrid fair. Well-known figures including Tridiv Chattopadhyay, President of the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, General Secretary Sudhanshu Shekhar Dey, a key promoter of the Kolkata Book Fair, and Chief Advisor to Chief Minister Alapan Banerjee graced the MoU signing ceremony.

Notably, Kolkata had the honour of being the theme country at the Madrid Book Fair in 2023, and now, the torch of cultural exchange passes to India. Bengali books will have a distinct presence at the Madrid Book Fair, fostering literary connections between Bengal and Spain.

The Spain visit by Mamata Banerjee has led the way for an enriching cultural and literary exchange. Spain also showed its interest in the works of Rabindranath Tagore and has also initiated discussions about translating his literary masterpieces into Spanish.

Another significant MoU was signed with the Spanish La Liga club. Notably, cricket legend Sourav Ganguly was in attendance, having travelled directly from London. Chief Minister Banerjee's journey began on September 12 when she departed from Kolkata Airport for Dubai, reaching Spain on the 13th due to flight arrangements. Mamata Banerjee has said that her primary goal is to attract foreign investment to Bengal.

