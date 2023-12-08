Baharampur(West Bengal): Wails of bereaved family members filled the corridors of Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital as nine infants died in the hospital in the past 24 hours. According to official sources, the incident took place at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) and Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of the hospital.

Sources said that the infants were referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital due to the renovation work going on at the SNCU ward at Jangipur Super Specialty Hospital. This caused a lot of pressure on the hospital as the number of patients to be admitted increased.

Anadi Roy, Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital Medical Superintendent cum Vice Principal (MSVP) said, "On the basis of the preliminary report, most of the babies admitted here were underweight and malnourished. There was no negligence on the part of the hospital authority. Most of the infants who died were underweight."

Roy said, "Jangipur Divisional Hospital which is around 55 kilometres from Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital is under renovation and hence all the cases were being referred to us. This increased a lot of pressure on the hospital staff. An inquiry has been launched and further details will be known after the inquiry report comes."

Superintendent of Jangipur sub-district hospital Avinash Kumar said, "The SNCU and PICU of Jangipur Hospital are under renovation. Hence, all the cases were referred to Murshidabad Medical College and Hospital. The children were underweight when they were referred."