Berhampore: The Farakka police arrested a drug dealer and seized a huge quantity of heroin weighing 1.213 kg that is valued over Rs one crore from West Bengal's Murshidabad, police said on Friday.

The drug dealer has been identified as Mohammad Imtiaz Khan and hails from Manipur. The accused was taken to the NDPS court in Berhampore and was ordered a seven-day police custody.

According to police, the notorious drug dealer was intercepted after cops became suspicious seeing him wandering around the area adjacent to the Field Hostel Ghat in the Farakka block of Murshidabad on Thursday night.

The accused was arrested following interrogation. Police recovered brown powder-like substance appearing to be heroin from two bags in his possession.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Imtiaz had collected heroin from Lalgola and reached Farakka by bus. He was supposed to board a train from New Farakka railway station to Manipur. He took shelter at Field Hostel Ghat as his train was scheduled to arrive late at night.

The police said they are investigating from whom the accused collected the heroin in Lalgola. The accused has been taken into police custody for further investigation, police said.

Incidents of drug trafficking have started in Murshidabad immediately after the panchayat polls, sources said. The police alleged that since naka checking has been stopped in some of the places, the miscreants are taking the opportunity to smuggle drugs, they added.

In March, two suspected drug dealers from Murshidabad were arrested in Siliguri with narcotics worth Rs 30 lakh. Police recovered 290 grams of brown sugar, a derivative of heroin along with 1,000 sedative tablets from the duo.