Kolkata: 'Love unites all' is an old adage that has been heard widely. But someone traveling from Kashmir to Kolkata for the love of food is unheard of. Mohammad Akhtar is one such person who came straight from Kashmir to Zakaria Street in Kolkata due to his love for food, especially one served after iftar, the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, Zakaria Street is like a paradise for food lovers. And in that heaven, appeared its inhabitants. A young man sporting a full cheek beard hobnobbing in the crowd from shop to shop in search of delicious food items during iftar. The excitement was writ large on his face as he appeared in each shop with a single request. After enquiring about the price of a food item, he ordered reshmi kebab, and chicken tandoori, and the feast started.

"I am from Kashmir. This is the first time I have come to Kolkata only for food on offer," Akhtar told ETV Bharat. Social media has seen the bustling crowd of Zakaria Street in Kolkata during the month of Ramadan. Selling everything from clothes to lacchas and delicious food, Zakaraia Street wears a festive look during this time every year. Akhtar broke his fast with dates and cold drink after the evening prayer with the rest of his community in front of Nakhoda Mosque.

From then on, he started tasting kebabs. One by one, he called out the names of all the popular foods in Zakaria Street shops. Murg Changeji, Murg Timurir, Faluda, Haleem, Mae Akbari, Phirni, Shahi pieces and more. He ends the day with Haji Alauddin's sweets. Akhtar will taste the delicacies for two days and then go back to his how town Kashmir with fond memories, hopefully, to come back again.

