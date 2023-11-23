MAN TRAPPED IN ASANSOL MINE 34 YEARS AGO PRAYS FOR UTTARKASHI TUNNEL TRAPPED WORKERS EVACUATION

Asansol: While the rescue operations to evacuate the 41 workers trapped in Uttarkashi tunnel entered the 12th day on Thursday, a man from Raniganj in West Bengal's West Burdwan district shared his trauma during a similar situation he encountered more than three decades ago in Mahabir mine.

On November 13, 1989, Mahabir mine of Asansol witnessed a terrible accident after water entered from a nearby abandoned mine that had flooded. A total of 65 workers got trapped in the mine. After about three days of hectic efforts, the workers were eventually rescued by drilling a borehole above the ground and inserting a capsule.

Likewise in Uttarkashi where several methods are underway to reach out the trapped workers through pipes, mining associate company of Asansol, drilled a borehole to rescue the workers in the Mahabir mine. Sanjay Bansal, head of the company, has already been contacted for helping in the Uttarkashi rescue operation. He has been asked to be prepared with the necessary techniques that he had adopted in Asansol 34 years ago.

Bansal said that they would be able to rescue to workers by vertical drilling and they would have to be taken to the critical spot. Also, there has to be adequate space to place the equipment.

"The manner in which work is progressing seems that the workers would be evacuated very soon. The only disadvantage is that the soil in the tunnel is very weak due to which, the landslide occurred. The drilling has to be undertaken slowly and cautiously so that no further soil collapses. Hopefully, the pipe will be successfully taken to the spot where workers are trapped," Bansal said.

Hailing from Bihar, Jagdish Kanhar, who was among the 65 workers who were trapped in the then Mahabir mine, shared his experience. "We were trapped in the mine. But after being contacted by people, our spirits were lifted and we became hopeful to survive the situation. Those who are trapped in Uttarkashi were also able to come into contact with people. So, their spirits too must have been lifted and they will surely be saved," he said.