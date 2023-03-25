Nadia (West Bengal): A man killed his wife over a domestic dispute and later died by suicide. The incident took place in the Kutirpara area of Krishnaganj police station in Nadia. According to official sources, the body of the woman was found in the open ground while her husband's body was recovered from a rail line near that ground. The deceased were identified as Deepali Sardar, wife of Jayant Sardar. The couple had a love marriage almost 12 years ago and had two children.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the couple was living separately due to continuous domestic disputes. Deepali lived with her father. As the conflicts between the couple increased, they reached the court and filed a divorce petition. The couple used to meet occasionally.

On Friday night, Jayant called Deepali to meet him. On Saturday morning, the locals recovered the body of Deepali with hands and feet tied. Krishnaganj police were informed about the incident who rushed to the spot. Jayant's body was found on a railway track which was near the ground where Deepali's body was found.

Kajli Sardar, a local said, "the couple always used to fight. There was a case going on in the court, but they used to meet occasionally. Jayant called to meet Deepali last night." Deepali's mother said, "Jayant had called Deepali to meet him at around 11 pm. She was asleep at that time, but Jayant insisted to meet her. She went to meet him but she did not return home. We grew suspicious. On Saturday morning we came to know that Deepali has been killed. She was killed with a sharp weapon."

Tapan Sardar, another local said, " Jayant must have tied her hands and legs and killed her and then he jumped in front of a train. We saw Deepali's body lying in a pool of blood on the ground at around 7 am on Saturday morning. Although the couple had a lot of fights, we never thought that Jayant would kill her." The Krishnaganj police have started further investigation into this matter.