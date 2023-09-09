MAN HELD FOR SMUGGLING RARE SPECIES OF CATERPILLAR FUNGUS SEARCH ON FOR TWO OTHERS

Darjeeling (West Bengal): The West Bengal forest department has arrested a man for allegedly smuggling a rare species of caterpillar fungus found in the high mountain forests of Sikkim to China. Nearly 13.20 gram caterpillar fungus worth Rs 21,000 was seized from the accused.

According to forest department sources, the accused has been identified as Dendup Tamang, who is a resident of Dante Dalman in Kalimpong district. The Baikunthapur forest division arrested the smuggler from Siliguri's Samarnagar area last night after getting a tip off from sources. Two other suspected smugglers, who were with the accused managed to escape from the scene during the raid.

Although the issue of smuggling of wildlife products has come to light several times earlier, it is for the first time that such rare species of caterpillar fungus has been recovered. Chief Forest Officer (Wildlife, North Bengal) Rajendra Zakhar said, "We have busted a racket of the smuggling of caterpillar fungus. Investigations are on to find out all those who are involved in the racket."

According to forest department sources, during the interrogations it was revealed that around one kg caterpillar fungus worth Rs 15 lakh is in the possession of the two suspected smugglers who escaped from the scene. The suspects reportedly planned to smuggle the fungus to China through Nepal. The forest department has launched a search operation for the two suspects.

There is a huge demand for the caterpillar fungus in the black market in China where it is primarily used in preparing sexual stimulant drugs. Also, the fungus is used in preparing medicines for diseases of the lungs and kidneys.

The forest officials have alerted their counterparts in Sikkim to prevent such incidents. The matter will be reported to the Union Ministry of Forests and Environment, an official said.