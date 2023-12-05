Chandannagar (West Bengal): A 42-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Chandannagar in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Tuesday morning. One person has been arrested in this connection, police said.

The incident took place at around 8:30 am in front of the Welcome Lodge along Laldighi in Chandannagar when the deceased Sheikh Nazrul and his son were going to the nearby market to sell some iron devices. The accused, a flower merchant, stopped them asking as to where he was taking the stolen goods. Sensing trouble, the man asked his son to leave. The accused along with some others, assaulted him.

Nazrul was a resident of Chalke neighbourhood in Ward No. 24 of Chandannagar Municipality and worked at a chemical factory on the Delhi Road. The accused, identified as Sanu Chatterjee alias Bhola, allegedly kicked Nazrul on the chest and stomach. When Nazrul fell unconscious, the accused escaped leaving him by the side of the road.

After the family members learnt about the incident, they took Nazrul to Chandannagar Divisional Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. On getting information, a team from Chandannagar police station rushed to the spot.

It was learnt that Bhola, a convict in many cases, was released from jail a few days ago. He is a resident of Chandannagar Neechupatti area. Investigations are underway to ascertain whether anyone else is involved with the incident, police said.

Nazrul's son Sheikh Rahul alleged Bhola stopped their van and started beating his father asking where they were taking the stolen goods. "My father asked me to leave and I went to call my uncle. When we came here my father was lying unconscious on the road.