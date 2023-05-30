Kolkata: A picture speaks a thousand words. That's exactly evident from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's tweet of two photographs sans caption.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently stirred controversy with a tweet consisting of two photographs without any caption. The images were seen as an attempt by Mamata to convey a message about the current state of affairs in the country. While the exact intention behind the tweet remained unclear, it quickly became a subject of intense political debate.

The two frames depicted a comparison between the current government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government of post-independence India. One of the pictures shared by Mamata Banerjee was from the post-independence era, featuring Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India, and other prominent members of the first cabinet, such as Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, BR Ambedkar, and Rajendra Prasad, the first president of independent India.

In contrast, the second photo shared by Mamata Banerjee on May 28, 2023, did not include the President of the country, Draupadi Murmu. Instead, it depicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside priests. Mamata Banerjee did not provide any separate clarification or caption to explain the context of the pictures.

Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari wasted no time in responding to Mamata Banerjee's tweet. In a tweet of his own, he criticised her "one-eyed perception" and accused her of harbouring disdain for traditions, insinuating that she was mocking the individuals featured in the photograph.

Suvendu Adhikari's tweet aimed to highlight the connection between the Sangh Parivar, a cultural nationalist organization, and traditional Hindu culture. BJP's state president, Sukanta Majumder, also supported Adhikari's viewpoint, suggesting that Mamata Banerjee's tweet was indicative of her supposed hatred towards Hindus.

Amit Malviya, a prominent figure within the BJP, also joined the criticism of Mamata Banerjee through a lengthy tweet. The tweet, or rather the lack of a caption in Mamata's original tweet, became a subject of discussion within the main opposition camp in the state for several days. The Trinamool Congress, Mamata Banerjee's party, now faces the challenge of addressing the accusations and attacks from the BJP.

The tweet by Mamata Banerjee ignited a political cacophony as different factions interpreted its meaning in line with their own agendas. While the Chief Minister did not offer a clear explanation, her decision to share the two contrasting images without context fuelled speculations and intensified the ongoing political rivalry.

The debate surrounding the tweet raises questions about the role of social media in political discourse and the importance of clear communication from public figures. As the controversy continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how Mamata Banerjee and her party will respond to the criticisms and accusations from the saffron brigade, as well as how this incident will shape the political landscape in West Bengal in the days to come.

