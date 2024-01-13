Kolkata: Barring a last-minute change in decision, the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister and the Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee at the virtual meeting of the grand opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc is highly uncertain.

According to a senior Trinamool Congress leader who spoke on condition of anonymity, there are several reasons why she is against making any representation at the meeting. First of all, we were informed at the last moment, late on Friday afternoon about the virtual meeting. One had to understand that as a Chief Minister, she has other pre-scheduled assignments and a last-moment communiqué cannot prompt her to change her schedule, he said.

Secondly, he added that the party leadership has also taken objection to the fact no agenda of the proposed virtual meeting was outlined to the Trinamool Congress leadership in advance. “When the agenda is not clear, what is the point in convening such a meeting?” the party leader said.

However, political observers are of the opinion that the main reason for Trinamool Congress to abstain from the virtual meeting is Congress’ reluctance to honour TMC’s objection about making JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar the convener of the opposition I.N.D.I.A bloc. Trinamool Congress, according to party insiders, is against making Kumar the convener because of his reported lack of acceptability among all the constituents of the alliance.