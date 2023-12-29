MAMATA BANERJEE UNDERGOES SHOULDER SURGERY AT SSKM HOSPITAL

Kolkata (West Bengal): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee underwent right shoulder surgery, the SSKM Hospital director Monimoy Banerjee said on Friday evening.

He said that the Chief Minister had a tumor on her shoulder. However, it is learned that she has been released from the hospital right after the surgery.

The Chief Minister visited SSKM Hospital at 2:40 pm on Friday and informed the waiting scribes that she had come to the hospital for a routine check-up. However, after going to the hospital, doctors noticed an old injury on her right shoulder during a physical examination. Seeing a growth there, the doctors said that it needed to be operated on.

After that, a small surgery was done on the Chief Minister's shoulder in the operation theatre of Woodburn Block, said the director of SSKM Hospital. The director said that the surgery was done under the supervision of Mukul Bhattacharya, head of the orthopedic department.

Apart from this, the chief doctors of various departments of the hospital were present there. According to the news received through hospital sources, the surgery was done between 4 pm and 6 pm on Friday.

Then she was kept in cabin number 12-and-half of Woodburn Ward. However, the doctors stated that her condition is stable and she has been discharged from the hospital. Mamata Banerjee, who is the Trinamool Congress chief, left the hospital at 7.51 pm.