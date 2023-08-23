Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday slammed the railways over the death of several labourers who were working on an under-construction Railway bridge in Mizoram. From an official event in the city, she put the onus on the railways. The chief minister said that railways cannot deny responsibility for the tragedy.

Earlier, an under-construction railway bridge collapsed in the northeastern state of Mizoram. More than 17 people lost their lives in the accident. Most of the victims were residents of West Bengal's Malda district, who went there to work for the construction of the bridge.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted about the deaths earlier in the day. After that, she raised the topic again at a government function in Kolkata. The Chief Minister claimed that 24 out of a total 35 people, who died in Mizoram, were from West Bengal. Out of the total number of people, who died, 16 people were from Malda and 6-7 people belonged to Ratua's English Bazar.

The Chief Minister also said that she sympathised with the families of the victims. At the same time, she mentioned that she has asked Trinamool Congress leaders, ministers and MPs to go to Malda and stand by the family. He said that the state government is making arrangements to bring the bodies home.

"Today the condition of the railways is precarious. There is not sufficient budget for railways," she said.

She mentioned the train accident that took place in Balasore in Odisha three months ago. She said that the state government was with the families of the residents of Bengal who died in that accident. At the same time, the Chief Minister also said that the state government has arranged for the treatment of the injured ones.

Mamata Banerjee appealed for jobs to the Railways. "I will demand from the Railways that if people die in an accident while working, they should be given a job. You cannot deny your responsibility," she added.