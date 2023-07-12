Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the manner in which her party workers were attacked by the Congress in the recently held Panchayat Elections in the state could have a telling impact on the opposition alliance equation at the national level.

Issuing a stern message to the Congress, the Trinamool supremo, during a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna over the Panchayat Elections, said: "Everyone should think and speak. It cannot be that you abuse me here and I prepare to offer puja to you there. I will give the offering only when you reciprocate."

Leaders of 24 opposition parties are set to meet on June 17 and 18 in Bengaluru. The first edition of the meeting in Patana saw the participation of 15 parties. Sources said that while Mamata Banerjee will join the meeting again, she is furious about the way the state Congress leadership attacked her and her party during the Panchayat Elections. "She has clearly stated that understanding is essential if the alliance process has to continue. She does not believe in the principles of friendship in Delhi and wrestling in Bengal," sources added.

The violence, which rocked the panchayat polls on Saturday, had claimed at least 15 lives while three more were murdered on counting day on Wednesday. Since elections were announced last month, at least 33 people have lost their lives in poll-related violence, with the ruling party suffering 60 per cent of the deaths.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the BJP, Mamata criticised the saffron party's fact-finding team visiting Bengal. "Where was the fact-finding team when Manipur was burning? Where was this team when Assam was burning due to the NRC? How many commissions visited these places? Within 2 years, close to 154 teams have visited West Bengal. These are BJP provocation committees, not fact-finding committees. It is unfortunate that so many died during the Panchayat polls. They are victims of circumstances. I have told the police to take action. I am giving them freehand to work," a furious Chief Minister said.

"I am saddened at the loss of lives in sporadic incidents of violence during panchayat elections... The polls were held in 71,000 booths, but incidents of violence took place in not more than 60 booths," she said. The chief minister claimed that 19 people, mostly from her TMC, died in poll-related violence since the election date was announced on June 8. Police sources, however, have put the number of fatalities at 37.

