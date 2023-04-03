Khejuri: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Monday questioned why Ramnavami processions will be carried out for five days even after the festival is over. "Why would the Ram Navami procession go on for five days?" an annoyed Mamata Banerjee asked as she addressed people from the dais of a public meeting in Khejuri in East Midnapore. She appealed to the Hindus of the state to "protect the minorities".

Besides this, Mamata also advised everyone to be careful so that there is no unrest on Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. The Chief Minister said that strict action will be taken against the troublemakers on the day of Hanuman Jayanti. She expressed apprehensions that a major incident may happen in the state on April 6.

"Why will there be Ram Navami processions for five days? You can organise several such rallies on the day it is celebrated. We will have no objection... But, why do you carry arms with you," Mamata said at the public distribution programme here at Thakurnagar Ground. "They (BJP) are deliberately entering minority areas with such processions without permission. Yesterday in Rishra, too, they took out rallies in which people were seen with arms, she claimed.

"The month of Ramzan is going on. At this time, I appeal to the Hindu brothers and sisters to stand by the minorities. Protect them. Make sure that no untoward incident happens," the chief minister pleaded. The Trinamool supremo emphasized on maintaining the communal environment of the state. At the same time, she warned that those who are creating unrest will not be spared.

Mamata said strict action will be taken against them. She also said that those who burnt vehicles and destroyed government property, their properties will be confiscated. Her comments come a day after clashes broke out between two groups during a Ram Navami procession in Rishra and Serampore in Hooghly district. Violence during Ram Navami celebrations had also rocked parts of Howrah district on Thursday and Friday, leading to the arrest of 45 people.

