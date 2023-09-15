MAMATA BANERJEE PLAYS RABINDRA SANGEET TUNE ON PIANO IN MADRID

Kolkata: West Bengal Mamata Banerjee started her day in Madrid on Friday with a popular Rabindra Sangeet tune. Known as a keen instrument player, Banerjee is seen playing a famous Tagore song 'phule phule dhole dhole' on the piano.

The Bengal chief minister, who is on a 12-day trip to Dubai and Spain to scout for investments, earlier took to social media platform Instagram to share a video where she is seen playing the tune of the patriotic song 'hum honge kamayaab'. The caption of the video read, 'music is forever, music should grow and mature with you, following you right until you die'. Prior to this, she was seen jogging in her saree and slippers in a park with her entourage. This video too was shared on Instagram.

Rabindra Sangeet had come up during the discussions at the meeting of the Madrid Book Fair organising committee in Spain yesterday. Banerjee told that Rabindranath Tagore holds a special importance for the people of Spain and so the book fair organising committee wants to translate his books to Spanish.

After spending a night in Dubai, Banerjee reached Madrid two days back. A host of business summits and meetings are scheduled in Spain. From Madrid, she will visit Barcelona and hold meetings for three days before returning to Dubai for more such meetings. She is scheduled to return to Kolkata on September 23.

Also Read: Mamata Banerjee's Spain visit: Mou signed between Kolkata and Madrid International Book fair

Representatives of several business, art and trade centres are expected to attend the business summits that are scheduled in Madrid. Banerjee's address during these summits and meetings will primarily focus on attracting investments to Bengal.

On her way here, Banerjee met Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe at Dubai airport and invited him for the Bengal Global Business Summit 2023, scheduled to be held in Kolkata on November 21-22.

Also Read: Spanish textile major to start production in Bengal from December