MAMATA BANERJEE DIRECTS PARTY TO OPPOSE CEC BILL IN PARLIAMENT WANTS INDIA SUPPORT

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, who is on an official Spain tour, has directed party Parliamentarians to oppose the bill to appoint a Chief Election Commissioner (CEC).

The Narendra Modi-led Centre has announced to bring the bill in the special session of the Parliament, which will be held in New Delhi from September 18-22.

After that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her opposition to the bill. Through this bill, the Centre is thinking of replacing the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court with a Union Minister from the panel for appointing the Chief Election Commissioner.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing this decision of the Centre since the beginning. As soon as Mamata Banerjee heard that the CEC bill was coming to the special session on Tuesday, she straightaway rejected it.

According to Trinamool sources, she ordered the party to go all-out opposing the bill. She also talked about building a storm against the Bill in the parliament.

Mamata Banerjee has made it clear that the Centre wants to bulldoze the judicial system through this bill. And that's why she ordered the unity of the INDIA alliance to oppose the bill.

Following the directive from the Chief Minister, the Trinamool Congress will talk to the representatives of the INDIA alliance and plan how to build resistance against it by all-out opposition. It has also been decided in the party leadership that the opposition political parties will be requested for a united opposition to the CEC Bill.

It is certain that the Trinamool Congress is fighting against the BJP in the special session of Parliament starting on September 18. Incidentally, since the Trinamool chief is currently in Spain, she wrote this statement from there.

Trinamool Congress State General Secretary Kunal Ghosh was contacted to verify the authenticity of the Chief Minister's statement on behalf of ETV Bharat. Ghosh ratified the statement.

