Kolkata: A day after the Congress lost all three states of Hindi heartland, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that it is much more Congress' defeat than BJP's victory. She said that the BJP won because there was no seat-sharing.

Speaking during the discussions on the 'Paschimanchal' (western) development in Assembly, Banerjee said, "Many people are making tall talks after winning the elections. Congress has won one seat and lost two seats. I watched the results. Congress' vote share was 39 per cent while that of the BJP's was 41 per cent. In which, 12 per cent votes were lost due to division of votes by INDIA partners. I have repeatedly stressed on finalising the seat-sharing arrangements from beforehand. Had there been a seat-sharing then such a situation would not have risen."

Banerjee said that when one party had asked for six seats then it should have been given at least three seats. It was just because there was no seat-sharing that BJP won 70 seats, she added.

Notably, in Madhya Pradesh, the feud between Congress leader Kamal Nath and Samajhwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav led the grand old party to perform dismally in the Bundelkhand region. The SP had demanded five seats but was denied following which the party fielded candidates in all seats in the Bundelkhand region, where Yadav voters were in majority. The poll results revealed that in many seats, SP candidates got more than BJP's winning margin.

According to Banerjee, the main reason behind BJP's victory is lack of seat sharing. "It is absolutely not that BJP has registered a superb result. The poll outcome is because of the incorrect policies of a few smaller parties. One cannot win the election just by campaigning and issuing advertisements. What is needed is a strategy. There has to be a mix of strategy and ideology. One has to proceed with a specific plan," she said.