MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES BJP OF EVM HACKING

Kolkata: Confident of the Opposition 'INDIA' alliance forming the government after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of electronic voting machines (EVM) hacking.

According to her, the BJP may adopt the same strategy to win the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. "They (BJP) have already started planning (on how to win the general elections). They are trying to hack the EVMs, we have heard about it and got evidence and are trying to collect more," Mamata said.

She said that the issue will be discussed at the next opposition meeting. "Let me know the date of the next meeting first. This will be discussed at the meeting," she added.

"We will win in Delhi. It means INDIA will win,” she said after inaugurating several projects from Nabanna state secretariat. She said that the victory of 'INDIA' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is certain. "NDA has no importance. Our INDIA alliance is new. It has a presence across the country. The INDIA alliance will form the government,” she said.

Reiterating the need for an opposition alliance, Mamata Banerjee said that the INDIA alliance is ready to save the country from disaster, communal violence, and unemployment. "India is our motherland. Our INDIA alliance is for our motherland,” she added

The chief minister alleged that BJP is always jealous. "That is their dictionary. BJP believes that there is no movement without violence," she said.

Also Read: If PM Modi can't then give us the responsibility....: Mamata Banerjee slams Centre on Manipur crisis

Also, she accused the BJP of saffronising everything. Everything is being saffronised on the pretext of modernity, she alleged.