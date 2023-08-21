MALDA SOCIAL WORKER WINS HEARTS FOR TRACING LOST PERSONS VAGABONDS SHELTERING THEM AT HIS HOUSE

Malda: Tara Shankar Roy of Malda may not be a household name either in the country or in the state. But as soon as one lands in Malda, Tara Shankar seems to be an iconic figure. A low-profile Tara Shankar rose to the limelight. Thanks to his social work. A farmer by profession Tara Shankar is engaged in returning the wanderers to their respective homes.

As many as 192 wanderers have been sent to their addresses by him in eight years. The social worker keeps the wanderers at his home in Shirshi village of Srirampur village panchayat of Malda's Habibpur block which is at a distance of 40 km where barbed wire on the Indo-Bangla border can be seen near the village.

Shankar, a graduate, is no longer looking for employment as he has found his future in the family farm job. "People look at vagabonds differently. They sleep on the street. I studied at Asutosh College in Kolkata. On the way from college to mess, I used to see many such people lying on the road. They had no clothes, no food in their stomachs. Many had insects nesting on their heads and feet. It was very disturbing. That's when it came to my mind that I need to serve them, heal them and return them home. That's the beginning. I have been continuing this service since 2016,” Tara Shankar told ETV Bharat.

He continued, "So far, I have returned 192 vagrants from the whole country to their homes. I don't always get help from the police or administration. But most of the time, I get that help. If I see vagabonds on the street, I first approach them and try to establish friebdship and bring them home. By providing them with bathing, new clothes, and food, I try to convince them that their families need them. After that, I try to get some clues about their house by talking to them."

He added, "Once that source is found, I search for that place on Google maps. I contacted the local people there, the police administration." The BJP has used his popularity in panchayat elections. He also won as a BJP candidate for the Zilla Parishad seat. Asked why he entered politics, he said, "I had no desire to enter politics. I have choose politics only for neglected and humiliated people. About 90 per cent of the people of this area are tribals. Most of them are deprived of administrative assistance. For a little shelter, they have to knock on BDO's door. I fight for rights of these people."

He rescued a mentally unsound 42-year-old married woman. When she got pregnant, the husband kicked her in the stomach and ran away. Her unborn child died. Since then she lost her mental balance. She has two brothers who live in Mumbai.

Tarashansar still could not locate her brothers, so he sheltered her at his house. Baidi, the woman, said, "I sat on the train from Puri. I came here to visit. This brother (Tara Shankar) brought me to his house. I will stay here and don't want to go home.”

His father Uma Shankar is proud of his son's social work. "We have only one son. I support the work he is doing. When vagabonds come to my house, they become members of this family. My Son does not want to work and is also reluctant to get married. He just want to serve people like this. But so be it. He is building an ashram for vagabonds."

"Four houses have been made. But due to lack of money, the roof is yet to be constructed,” Uma Shankar said. Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav also praised his work. He said, "It is the job of the police that the young man is doing. I bow before him for his work. ”Two brothers, Brahmadev and Pramod, from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, found their father who had gone missing 16 years ago. It happened due to Tara Shankar.