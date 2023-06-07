Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing controversy over wrestlers' demand for the arrest of BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who doubles up as the president of the Wrestling Federation of IndIa (WFI), the governing body of wrestling in the country for his alleged link in the molestation of women wrestlers, Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra raised a question regarding the ruling BJP politicians alleged sexual 'harassment' of women and misuse of their power to hush up their wrongdoings.

In a tweet on Wednesday, the Trinamool MP highlighted the plight of a woman named Jyotsna Saini, who has accused Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley, who is the son of late Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, of sexually harassing her and questioned the BJP's alleged attempt to save those who are accused of sexually harassing women and are helming prime sports' bodies in the country.

"Do BJP leaders & kin control sports bodies to use influence to sexually harass women & then have govt hush it up? @delhi_cricket on govt land with govt nominee directors. No enquiry against the accused DDCA President while ombudsperson Indu Malhotra silent. Another BBSS in making??" Moitra wrote in her tweet.

Mahua also took a dig at Jaitley in another tweet. "Now President @delhi_cricket claims he was “honeytrapped”, she wrote. Earlier in February, Rohan Jaitley was approached by Jyotsna to solve her marital discord legally. Being assured by the former to relieve her from the hassles, the woman relied on Jaitley, who allegedly promised her to marry but later 'backtracked.'