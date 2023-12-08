Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the expulsion of Mahua Moitra from the Lok Sabha over the cash-for-query row. While speaking to the media, she said, "Today, I am sad to see the attitude of the BJP...how they betray democracy...they didn't allow Mahua to explain her stand. Injustice has been rendered." She further stated, "I am telling you that Mahua (Moitra) is a victim of circumstances. I strongly condemn it...our party will fight, along with the INDIA alliance...it is unfortunate for the democracy."

Meanwhile, the most-talked politician of the day, Moitra refuted the allegations and said the Ethics Panel decided to hang her without proof, and there is no proof of cash and gifts. Mahua Moitra spoke to ANI after her expulsion as TMC MP, "Ironically, the Ethics Committee was set up to serve as a moral compass for members. Instead, it has been abused egregiously today to do exactly what it was never meant to do. Which is to bulldoze the opposition and become another weapon to 'Thok Do' us into submission...the findings are based solely on the written testimonies of two private citizens whose versions contradict each other in material terms none of whom I was allowed to cross-examine. One of the two private citizens is my estranged partner, who with malafide intention masqueraded as a common citizen in front of the committee. The two testimonies have been used to hang me, they are polar opposites to each other...". (With agency inputs)