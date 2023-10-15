MAHUA MOITRA AND SHASHI THAROOR PHOTOS GO VIRAL ON SOCIAL MEDIA NETIZENS SAY SOMETHING COOKING

Hyderabad: Firebrand Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra, who hogs the limelight for taking the ruling party to task in the Lok Sabha with her fiery speeches, facing trolls on social media for the wrong reasons. The MP's pictures, along with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, went viral on social media. Reacting to her photos, the TMC MP blamed the BJP for circulating the cropped photos on the internet.

The pictures show Mahua Moitra Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and others having dinner at a restaurant. The TMC MP and Congress leader are being trolled after the photos went viral on social media. Taking a jibe at Mahua, netizens said that something was "cooking" between Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra. However, it is not known where they had the dinner.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra flayed the BJP and its IT Cell after the photos went viral on social media and urged the BJP to upload the full images on social media and show the other people, who were present at the dinner. A photo of Mahua Moitra smoking a cigar and drinking champagne is also being circulated on social media. However, she denied that she was smoking a cigar and said that she was allergic to smoking.