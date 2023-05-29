Kolkata: West Bengal Legislative Assembly's lone Congress MLA, Bayron Biswas, joined the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in presence of the party's all-India general secretary Abhishek Banerjee in West Midnapore on Monday.

Biswas, MLA from Murshidabad's Sagardighi constituency joined TMC during the party's mass communication programme ~ Trinamool eh Nabojowaar (New wave in Trinamool) in West Midnapore's Ghatal. “Today, during the ongoing #JonoSanjogYatra in the presence of Shri @abhishekaitc, INC MLA from Sagardighi Bayron Biswas joined us. We wholeheartedly welcome him to the Trinamool Congress family! To strengthen your resolve to fight against the divisive and discriminatory politics of BJP, you have chosen the right platform. Together, we will win!” AITC twitted.

Biswas had won the Sagardighi by-election on Congress ticket three months back. He was the single Congress representation in the state assembly. It may be recalled that both the Congress and the Left Front failed to open accounts in the West Bengal assembly elections in 2021.

State Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has reacted to Biswas's joining the Trinamool as an 'undermining of people's judgment'. Chowdhury said that the Congress had trusted him and gave him the ticket, but he did not honour the trust. A visibly angry Chowdhury attacked chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying: "This was not the end of the game. Didi is good at the game of changing party. This game will finish you in future. Trinamool will be doomed. I accept your challenge."

After joining TMC, turncoat Biswas claimed that he had won on Trinamool votes. He accepted that he would not have won by such a big margin if the Trinamool voters did not support him. He further said that he was a Trinamool worker but, contested for Congress after being denied a ticket.