Howrah (West Bengal): Governor C V Ananda Bose, who was supposed to go to Malda district in West Bengal in Jalpaiguri-bound Howrah-New Jalpaiguri Vande Bharat on Friday morning to meet the bereaved families of the workers, who died in the bridge collapse in Mizoram on August 23 had to face difficulties after the railway authorities decided to cancel the premiere train because of a technical snag.

However, Bose embarked on his journey after the railway authorities arranged for an alternative train. The incident has ignited frustration among passengers, raising concerns over the quality of service and facility maintenance in premium trains like Vande Bharat Express.

According to Railway sources, a mechanical fault emerged, forcing railway authorities to prioritize passenger safety and cancel the departure. To mitigate the situation, alternative arrangements were swiftly made, and an alternative special train was provided for the passengers, including Governor CV Anand Bose, who was en route to Malda to meet families affected by a recent tragic incident involving 23 migrant workers from Malda.

The unexpected delay and change of trains triggered a wave of protests from passengers who had counted on the punctuality and promised amenities of the Vande Bharat Express. Dissatisfied passengers expressed their grievances, pointing out that despite the premium ticket prices, the train service frequently failed to adhere to its schedule. Passengers lamented inadequate seating and drinking water facilities in the hastily arranged alternative train, which departed an hour later than originally planned.

According to Sanjeev Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager of Eastern Railway's Howrah Division, the mechanical fault was identified as a critical safety concern, leading to the decision to halt the Vande Bharat Express. Kumar emphasized that passenger safety remains paramount, and special arrangements were made to ensure passengers' comfort and requirements during the unexpected change.

The dissatisfaction among passengers also stems from previous incidents where Vande Bharat Express faced service-related issues. Earlier this year, passengers experienced non-functional air conditioning for a substantial duration of the journey, sparking frustrations and discussions about the consistency of service quality in premium trains.

The Governor is scheduled to meet the families of the 23 individuals, who tragically lost their lives due to the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram's Aizawl district. All the persons who died were from a single village in Malda. As of now, 22 bodies have been successfully recovered, while three others were injured as a result of the incident. It's worth noting that all 26 individuals who were involved in the construction work hailed from the Malda district.

Also Read: Mizoram tragedy: All 17 deceased identified as workers from Malda, West Bengal

Also Read: Mamata takes swipe at Railways over Mizoram bridge collapse