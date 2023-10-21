Kolkata: For ages, Kolkata has been known for its unique and vibrant celebrations during the annual Durga Puja, a festival that encapsulates the city's spirit of joy and togetherness. Every year, as the city adorns itself in resplendent glory, the people of Kolkata come together to celebrate their rich cultural heritage. However, in recent decades, Durga Puja in Kolkata has undergone a remarkable transformation, moving away from sheer grandeur to thought-provoking themes that not only captivate the eye but also send powerful messages to society.

One such theme that has garnered significant attention is the transformation of the Jagat Mukherjee Park pandal in Sovabazar. This pandal, instead of showcasing the usual grandeur and opulence, took a bold step by portraying the lives of nude models. The intention behind this theme was to honour and create awareness about the dignity of nude models, who often face societal prejudice and disrespect. The puja committee aimed to convey that this profession should not be looked down upon and deserves respect. As part of their tribute, they also honoured 65-year-old Phulkumari Das, who has been a live nude model for art college students for more than four decades, shedding light on the lesser-known aspects of the art world.

Another pandal in north Kolkata, the Hatibagan Nabin Pally Durga Puja, chose to pay tribute to Sukumar Ray, an iconic Bengali children's litterateur, renowned for his work 'Abol Tabol.' This decision was in commemoration of the writer's 100th death anniversary. Sukumar Ray passed away just nine days before 'Abol Tabol' was published in 1923, and the pandal aimed to recreate the magic that Ray had woven into his work. The writer's contribution to Bengali literature and culture was brought to life for a new generation of Bengalis.

Further afield in the city's outskirts, the FC Block Sarbojanin Durga Puja organizers in Salt Lake based their pandal theme on the recent unrest in the north-eastern state of Manipur. They honoured the spirit of Manipur with the theme 'Mother of Manipur,' shedding light on the struggles and aspirations of the people in the region. This unique choice of theme highlighted the puja's ability to reflect and resonate with contemporary issues.

In the heart of central Kolkata, the Pallir Yubak Brinda Puja Committee chose 'Uttar Sakkhi' as their theme, transporting visitors to a bygone era that existed over 200 years ago in north Kolkata, known as Palki Para. The organizers masterfully captured the charm and nostalgia of a time long past, serving as a reminder of the city's rich history.

Meanwhile, the Mechua Bazar Sarbajanin Durga Puja Samity in central Kolkata took visitors on an immersive journey into the depths of the sea with their theme, 'Gobhirata' (depth). Inside the pandal, guests were transported to the seabed, creating a unique and captivating experience.

Beyond the city's hustle and bustle, numerous other pandals presented a wide array of themes, enticing visitors with their creativity and cultural significance. As the final four days of Durga Puja 2023 approached, a massive crowd thronged to these pandals, infusing the entire state with an electrifying spirit of celebration and unity.