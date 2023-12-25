KOLKATA TET CANDIDATE APPEARS FOR EXAMINATION WITH TWO MONTH OLD KID

Kolkata: In what signifies a mother's unflinching love for her child, a TET candidate appeared for her exam at Jadavpur Vidyapeeth with her two-month-old baby. The move taken by the examinee also exemplifies the sheer desperation to bag a job amid the alleged corruption in teacher recruitment in the state where the ruling TMC has been besieged with graft allegations.

Incidentally, there were stringent security measures at various examination centres. Items like bags, books, boards or plastic files were strictly forbidden. Every candidate has had to go through a rigorous security check including metal detectors inside.

But kudos to Jadavpur Vidyapeeth for being humane enough to make Hena Tabassum feel at home with the required facilities.

They arranged for a completely separate room for the examinee a resident of Picnic Garden. She filled the OMR sheet by reading the question paper while holding her son in her arms.

It was not her first TET attempt having earlier tried her luck in 2010 and 2011. Her husband is working as a salesman with a private firm. However, she has embarked on a relentless mission to hone her talent and hence she leaves no stone unturned to fulfil her dream.