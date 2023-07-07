Kolkata (West Bengal) : The Special Task Force of the Kolkata Police arrested suspected Al Qaeda militant Ekramul Haque alias Abu Talha from neighbouring country Bangladesh. Attempts are being made to bring the most wanted militant to Kolkata. According to police sources, Ikramul Haque tried time and again to create sleeper cells of Al Qaeda militant module in Kolkata and its various suburbs.

But after being chased by Kolkata Police STF and State Police STF several times, the Al Qaeda militant hid in several districts here and then fled to Bangladesh. However, in a coordinated effort with the Bangladesh Police, the Kolkata STF arrested Ikramul Haque in the neighbouring country. Efforts are currently on to clear legal complications in order to bring the Al-Qaeda militant to Kolkata.

According to sources, Ekramul Haque has been hiding in different places of Kolkata for a long time after being chased by the police from Cooch Behar. Ekramul Haque was responsible for strengthening the base of Al Qaeda militant module in Kolkata by luring the unemployed young men and women in the militant organisation.

The detectives of Kolkata have nearly caught Abu Taher several times but he managed to escape every time. Every time he would get the news in advance. The suspected terrorist hid for a long time in Jayanagar and Mathurapur in South 24 Parganas, sources said. The STF of Kolkata Police also raided there. But after getting the news in advance, he shaved his beard, mustache and hair. As a result, he could not be caught. From South 24 Parganas, he moved to Nadia, and from there, he crossed the border and went to Bangladesh.

However, the detectives of the STF suddenly got information through a source that Ekramul Haque has currently built a secret hideout in Sabuj Bagh, Dhaka, Bangladesh. The Kolkata Police headquarters contacted the Bangladesh Police. After that, Dhaka Police held several online meetings with the detectives of Kolkata STF to catch Ekramul Haque, a resident of Mymensingh, Bangladesh. He was finally arrested from Dhaka.