Kolkata: The body of a foreign national was recovered at a guesthouse in the New Town area of Kolkata on Tuesday. Techno City police rushed to the spot soon after receiving the news.

On May 13, Peter Lukaszczyk, a resident of Sweden, checked into the guesthouse's room number 195 of DD Block in New Town. He was scheduled to check out on Tuesday morning. On Tuesday, the manager of the guesthouse called him several times in the room but received no response. He immediately reported the matter to the Techno City police station.

After that, the cops came and broke open the lock of the room and recovered the body of the foreigner. Peter Lukaszczyk's body was found lying on the bed. A note written in the Swiss language was also found next to the body. According to police, it could be a suicide note. However, it was still not clear since the note has not been translated yet.

Several medicines were also lying on the bed next to the foreigner's body. The cops said it will be known only after the investigation what kind of medicines they were. According to police sources, the Swedish national was lodged in ITC Sonar before checking into the guesthouse in New Town.

Police came to know that the foreigner arrived at the guesthouse in Newtown on an app cab. The cops launched a search for the app cab. The cab was identified after examining multiple CCTV footage. Then the cab driver was called. The officials of Lalbazar reached the guesthouse of New Town along with the driver of the cab. However, by that time, the police of Techno City police station had already recovered Peter Lukaszczyk's body and started an investigation.