KOLKATA POLICE HORSE DIES ON DUTY OUTSIDE EDEN GARDENS FELL ILL DUE TO BURSTING OF FIRECRACKERS

Kolkata: Voice of Regence, a horse of the Kolkata Mounted Police who was posted outside Eden Gardens, died due to heart attack following loud sound of firecrackers that were burst on Virat Kohli's birthday on Sunday.

As part of celebrations of Team India's spectacular victory against South Africa and Virat's century on his birthday, the excited spectators gathered in the premises of the stadium bursting firecrackers. The loud sound of the crackers made the horse restless and he later died. Doctors later said that passed away after suffering a heart attack.

A senior official of Kolkata Police, on conditions of anonymity, said, "It is being investigated as to who burst the crackers and whether it is allowed to burst crackers in the area. Necessary action will be taken in this regard."

The horse named Voice of Regence was gifted to the Kolkata Mounted Police from the race course a few months ago. Yesterday, when the India vs South Africa match was underway in Eden Gardens, the horse was responsible for managing the crowd at the stadium.

According to Lalbazar police sources, firecrackers were burst from the Maidan area and the terrace of Eden Gardens. Also several crackers were burst in the stadium parking lot, it was alleged.

The loud sound and fireworks scared the horse and he started running haywire. The police personnel sitting on the horse fell on the road. Four other horses of the Kolkata Mounted Police and two police personnel were seriously injured in the incident. The frightened horse was somehow tamed and brought back to the Kolkata Police Mounted division.