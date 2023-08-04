KOLKATA POLICE FIND EVIDENCE AGAINST NUSRAT JAHAN IN FINANCIAL FRAUD CASE

Kolkata: Kolkata Police have found evidence in the allegations of fraud made against Nusrat Jahan, actor and Trinamool Congress MP, in its preliminary investigations.

BJP leader Shankudeb Panda had lodged a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate against Jahan accusing her company of duping 400 people of Rs 5.5 lakh on the false assurance of selling them flats. At a press conference on Wednesday, Jahan had refuted the allegations saying she had given up the director's post that she held in the company named Seven Sense International in 2017. Also, she said that she had taken a loan from the company but repaid the sum long back.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had said that anyone can complain against anyone but one should verify whether it is true or not.

Now, a report submitted by the Kolkata Police to Calcutta High Court has come to fore that states that evidence has been received against Jahan and others in the preliminary investigations. In 2022, a case was filed against Jahan in the Gariahat Police Station on charges of corruption. Later, a case was filed against her at the Alipore court. The court directed Kolkata Police to probe into the matter and submit its report.

Kolkata police prepared a list of the accused and all those named in the chargesheet were interrogated along with recording their statements. According to Kolkata Police sources, most of the accused admitted to taking money. They reportedly claimed that despite taking money, flats were not provided to them. Police said both employees and the directors of company were interrogated.

The report submitted by the police stated that 429 people were allegedly cheated while buying flats in New Town in North 24 Parganas. Jahan reportedly was among the directors.

Initially, buyers were told that 500 katha land would be purchased for constructing the flats but, only 175 katha was bought. The real estate firm charged Rs 5.55 lakh from the buyers in the name of increasing the size of the flat. Citizens were promised three-bedroom flats but those were not delivered.

Also Read: Modi surname defamation: 'No reason why they are imposing a maximum sentence...' SC stays conviction of Rahul Gandhi

Both Jahan and a senior Kolkata Police officer declined to comment.