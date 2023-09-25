KOLKATA POLICE ARREST YOUTH ACCUSED OF RAPE EXTORTION FROM HYDERABAD

Kolkata: A youth was arrested by Kolkata Police in Hyderabad for allegedly raping a Kolkata-based teacher in Saudi Arabia and extorting Rs 30 lakh from her on the pretext of marriage.

An officer of the intelligence department of Kolkata Police said that the youth, identified as Muhammad Mukaram, had introduced himself to the woman as a model and taxi owner. He was arrested from Hyderabad by a special unit of the Park Street police station yesterday and brought to Kolkata today. A case has been filed against the accused under multiple sections including rape, cheating, and extortion.

According to police sources, the woman, a resident of Kolkata, was teaching at a college in Saudi Arabia before the Covid pandemic. She met Mukaram, who drove a taxi in Saudi Arabia in 2019. The youth claimed to be the owner of the taxi and said that he works as a model in Hyderabad. The woman said that the accused trapped her in love and got into a physical relationship on the pretext of marriage.

During the Covid lockdown period in 2020, the two moved to India. The accused used to visit the woman's house in Park Street and shared intimate moments with her. The woman complained that the accused allegedly borrowed Rs 30 lakh in installments for his career in modelling. Suddenly he stopped communicating with her and the woman realised that she had been cheated. She lodged a complaint at the Park Street police station.

The Kolkata Police first contacted the Hyderabad Police and got information that the accused was working as a model in Hyderabad. He had taken his SIM card in someone else's name so police had a hard time to trace him.

Finally, a special unit of the Park Street police station left for Hyderabad. The accused was arrested in Hyderabad on Saturday and brought to Kolkata today.