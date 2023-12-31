Kolkata: On the last day of 2023, people crowded at the hot spots in Kolkata since morning on Sunday. Long queues were seen in front of popular destinations namely Eco Park, Science City, Indian Museum, Nicco Park, Victoria Memorial and Alipore Zoo.

Although the figures of footfall were not available, police sources said that a significant number of people have gathered in these places. Similar footfall was recorded in the nearby tourist destinations of Digha, Tajpur, Bakkhali and Mandarmani as well as Darjeeling and other Himalayan towns.

The city has been decked up with lights and banners. Likewise previous years, Park Street will remain open for revelers throughout the night. Around 2,400 police personnel have been deployed at Park Street zone alone. Special programmes are being organised at Allen Park while the roadside eateries offer a wide range of dishes.

Most eateries and party hubs in Park Street, Sector V and Rajarhat have sought permission to remain open beyond usual hours and made arrangements for cuisines and DJs for their guests.

New Year parties on water is an additional attraction this time as many river transport companies have leased out their vessels. Along with food and drinks, dance performances and live music would be available onboard.

According to a reveler, the weather is much more pleasant this year and since it is an extended weekend, excitement is more.